Officials want to remind you to get a permit from local authorities before burning brush and to never leave any burning brush piles unattended.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Forestry Division advises that there is an elevated fire danger for East Tennessee.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said it is due to dry conditions in the region.

