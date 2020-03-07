x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

local

TN Highway Patrol issues over 12,000 citations in the first year of 'hands-free' law

The hands-free driving law has made it a full year on the books, and THP issued more than 12,000 citations during that year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s hands-free driving law has made it a full year on the books, with Tennessee Highway Patrol issuing more than 12,000 citations in the first year.

The law survived a couple of attempts at repealing it, with some Tennessee lawmakers wanting to get rid of it altogether.

The hands-free law bans most cell phone use in the car for drivers unless the phone can be used wirelessly, with voice command or with a simple touch.

In the law’s first year, THP issued 12,500 citations.

According to the data, there was a large drop off in citations in the last four months, due to the coronavirus pandemic keeping commuters at home and off the roads.

Keep in mind, the data is only for THP and does not include tickets issued by local police departments.

This story was originally reported by WSMV.

RELATED: Let's test how distractions impact driving by driving distracted on a training course

RELATED: Proposed law would repeal hands-free driving law in Tennessee