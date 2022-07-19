New law creates program to give grants up to $5,000 to volunteer firefighters, EMS and ambulance drivers

The new grant program will start on July 1, 2023, and the grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law that will create a grant program to benefit volunteer firefighters, emergency medical service providers and ambulance drivers. He signed it in early June, according to the state's website.

The bill allows the State Treasurer to give grants to some employers that match employee contributions to a state program that functions similarly to a 401k program. Each grant would be a one-to-one match of those employers' contributions, with a maximum of $200 per participant and 25 volunteers.

The grants would go towards the state's Length of Service Award Program, which allows employers of firefighters and other volunteers to invest up to $6,000 per a person's year of service. Those contributions are then "invested on behalf of the volunteer to provide a future monetary benefit," according to the state's website.

The contributions can be paid out when volunteers are 45 years old or older and complete at least 5 years of volunteer services. They can also be paid out if they die or if they develop a disability.

Only "bona fide volunteers" can participate in the award program, meaning they receive no compensation for their services and only get nominal stipends.

“A length of service award program is a great way to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters and emergency service personnel,” said Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. in a press release.