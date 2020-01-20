A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced a bill to eliminate sales tax on food for two months later this year.

Rep. Patsy Hazelwood of Signal Mountain introduced HB1697 last week.

The Food Tax Holiday Act would exempt sales taxes on food and food ingredients in the months of June and July of this year.

No action has been taken on the bill at this time.

RELATED: Bill blog: What Tennessee lawmakers are talking about in 2020

Tennessee does have an annual sales tax holiday before school starts. During that weekend, there's no sales tax on most clothing, school supplies, and computers. It's set for July 24-26 in 2020.

Another lawmaker has introduced a bill exempting feminine products from sales tax during that same weekend.

RELATED: Will Tennessee legalize marijuana? | Why no recent bills have passed

RELATED: Proposed Tennessee bill would cap insulin prices at $100 per month

RELATED: Bills seek to end 'conversion therapy' in Kentucky

RELATED: TN lawmaker introduces 'anti-lunch shaming' bill aimed at helping students who cannot pay

RELATED: Tennessee lawmakers discuss future of state education and funding