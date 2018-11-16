State lawmakers met with the Metro Drug Coalition in Knoxville Friday afternoon to discuss ways to curb the opioid crisis in the 2019 legislative session.

The luncheon brought local and state leaders together to discuss legislation.

Last session, lawmakers passed a handful of bills aimed at combating the epidemic, including guidelines for doctors on how to avoid prescribing opioids to some who may not need them, and how to keep excess pills out of medicine cabinets.

Senator Richard Briggs said it's a good first step, but there's more to be done to address the issue and its fallout on others.

"One place where we're not making progress deals with rehab, and it's because rehab is very expensive. We're going to have to find a way to finance that," he said.

Briggs said he's not sure whether that way will have to do with expanding Medicaid to provide greater coverage and resources for addicts, but soon-to-be representative Gloria Johnson said she plans to focus heavily on expanding Medicaid.

Lawmakers head to Nashville for the next session on Jan. 8.

