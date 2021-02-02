TN man killed in head-on Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man died Tuesday night in a head-on crash on Tazewell Pike in Corryton.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the 8400 block of the road.
According to a preliminary report, Dennis Hill, 65, of Corryton was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 north on the two-lane road about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Hill's truck ran off the road, reentered the road and then crossed into the path of James Elkins, 53, of Washburn, colliding head-on, the report states. Elkins was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra.
Both men wore their seat belts.
Elkins died in the crash. Hill suffered injuries.
Charges are pending.
Family members, who knew Elkins as "Michael," said he'd just stepped out to run an errand at the store when he was killed.