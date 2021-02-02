TN man killed in head-on Tazewell Pike crash

THP listed the deceased as James Elkins, 53, of Washburn, Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man died Tuesday night in a head-on crash on Tazewell Pike in Corryton.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the 8400 block of the road.

According to a preliminary report, Dennis Hill, 65, of Corryton was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 north on the two-lane road about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Hill's truck ran off the road, reentered the road and then crossed into the path of James Elkins, 53, of Washburn, colliding head-on, the report states. Elkins was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra.

Both men wore their seat belts.

Elkins died in the crash. Hill suffered injuries.

Charges are pending.