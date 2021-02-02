TN National Guard soldiers return after long deployment

The soldiers have spent more than a year away near Laredo, Texas.

TENNESSEE, USA — Close to 160 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard are scheduled to return on Wednesday.

According to the release, the soldiers have been deployed for more than a year supporting contingency operations near outside Laredo, Texas.

Family, friends, and fellow service members will be on hand to welcome them before processing and releasing them back to civilian life.

“It feels great to return home,” said Maj. Paul David, C Company, 2-151st Commander. “I’m proud of the work our Soldiers did while deployed.”

The soldiers demobilized at Fort Stewart, Georgia, before making the journey back to Tennessee.