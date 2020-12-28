TN nursing homes to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday

Long-term care facility residents and workers are in the state's highest category for vaccine distribution.

TENNESSEE, USA — On Monday, nursing homes in Tennessee will begin to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS will start administering the vaccine in long-term care facilities across the state.

One of the main reasons retail pharmacies are playing such a crucial role in the vaccine rollout is accessibility.

"We're convenient. We're everywhere and where we're not... We can do other types of clinics to reach people," said CVS Health Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Tony Brennan. "We have the best chance of reaching the public and the public likes that approach because it is convenient and they trust us. And I think we've earned that trust."

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Department of Health reported that nearly 13 percent of residents at long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19.

Last week, retail pharmacies across 12 states started visiting nursing homes to administer the Pfizer vaccine.