Knoxville, Tenn. — The Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) and the Tennessee Division of the Southern States PBA have established a fund for Knoxville Police Department Officer B.K. Hardin, who was attacked with a hammer.

The TNPBA and the PBF ask for help from the community, both locally and nationally, to aid in

their efforts to support Hardin and assist with his medical bills.

"Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to Officer Hardin during this difficult time. We are now calling on the community to step up and help with Officer Hardin’s mounting medical costs in this time of need. Officer Hardin is a true hero who was simply doing his job when he was viciously attacked,” Tennessee PBA Division President, Johnny Bohanan said.

An account has been established under the Police Benevolent Foundation entitled the “Officer Hardin Recovery Fund.” Donations can be made through the account link on the Police Benevolent Foundation's website at www.pbfi.org.

All donations made to this recovery fund are tax-deductible, and 100 percent of the money received will go to Officer Hardin, according to PBF.

