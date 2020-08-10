TN pilot dies when Knoxville-bound plane crashes in Alabama

WATERLOO, Ala — Authorities say a small airplane crashed Wednesday in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot.
News outlets report that an aircraft traveling from Dallas to Knoxville, Tennessee, didn’t show up on time.
That prompted officials to use a signal to locate the cellphone of the 69-year-old pilot, who was the only person aboard.
A more than two-hour search that began late Wednesday located wreckage near a wildlife management area in extreme northwest Alabama.
Authorities didn’t release the man's name immediately.