Spacing, sanitizing, assigned seating: TN releases reopening toolkit for school buses

Tennessee addressed school bus safety in its COVID-19 toolkit for school districts to help them reopen.

The Tennessee Department of Education released a new COVID-19 toolkit for schools this month to ensure kids stay safe on bus trips to and from school when they reopen.

The toolkit provides strategies and resources for districts to ensure student transportation is able to adapt to social distancing measures.

Among the guidance, the state is asking schools to find ways to reduce ridership by surveying parents and encouraging alternative modes of transportation. Districts can also consider staggering route start and end times for various schools, and if feasible are asked to add additional buses to decrease the number of students on any bus.

The state is also suggesting a number of protocols, such as health screenings, spacing seats to have one student per seat and leaving an empty row between, setting up assigned seating on the bus, encouraging face coverings, and having siblings share seats.

Tennessee also wants districts to follow robust cleaning and disinfecting protocols and to do so more frequently. Districts are also asked to have contingencies ready if any drivers or students are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 so they can update families and take proper precautions.