This year's Tennessee sales tax holiday, during which certain items can be purchased tax-free, will be July 27-29.

Exempt items include clothing, school supplies and school art supplies, as long as each item is $100 or less. Computers $1,500 or less also are exempt.

Although most tax-free items are school related, anyone can purchase items tax-free. Items purchased online from Tennessee retailers are also tax-free, as long as those items will be delivered within the state.

The sales tax holiday is held annually on the last Friday of July. This year it begins at 12:01 a.m. July 27 and ends at 11:59 p.m. July 29.

For a complete list of tax-free items, visit the Tennessee Department of Revenue website.

