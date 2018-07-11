Nashville, Tennessee — The Tennessee Secretary of State says the state’s election system was secure throughout the voting for the midterm election.

More than two million Tennesseans cast their ballots for the election between early voting and election day. The election system around the state is set up to prevent hacks and breaches with multiple levels of security. Secretary of State Tre Hargett says the system worked exactly how it was designed yesterday to fend off malicious attacks.

"Each and every day, the state IT infrastructure is under attack. Fortunately, we have a lot of capable people both inside and outside of state government who are working to protect our systems. To my knowledge, there were no breaches at all. I feel very confident in saying that. " Tre Hargett, TN Secretary of State, said.

Hargett also says that even with the extraordinarily high number of voters in the midterm election, most polling places around the state did not see long lines. He says the state prepared for that by ensuring there was a sufficient number of ballot boxes at each polling location.

