TN seeing staggering decrease in flu cases compared to this time last year

Our NBC affiliate News4 compared flu case data from the Tennessee Department of health for the last week of 2019 and the last week of 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — "We haven’t seen anything like this in 10 years," Dr. William Schaffner, Infectious Disease Specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says about this year's flu.

Our NBC affiliate News4 compared flu case data from the Tennessee Department of health for the last week of 2019 and the last week of 2020.

At the end of 2019, 45 of 95 Tennessee counties had at least one positive influenza case.

In the last six weeks of 2020, only two of Tennessee's 95 counties recorded one or more flu cases.

Likewise, in the last week of 2019, the health department recorded 4,948 positive flu cases among Tennesseans.

In the last week of 2020, 620 were recorded.