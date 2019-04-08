KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn is among state leaders who have expressed their condolences after the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Blackburn tweeted:

"It is with sadness that we have learned of today’s shooting in El Paso. Thank you to the local law enforcement that apprehended the shooter. Our prayers go out to those injured. Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers for families who have experienced the loss of life."

Blackburn joins leaders from across the nation sending prayers to the people affected.

That includes President Donald Trump, who tweeted Sunday morning about both shootings in a series of tweets.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also reacted on Twitter.