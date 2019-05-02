KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks, The Garden Club of Nashville, and Invasive Plant Control Inc. are looking for volunteers to participate in the annual effort to fight invasive plant species next month.

The annual Weed Wrangle is set for March 2. The 35 state parks and other groups say their main goal is to curb the number of weeds growing in parks.

Other community and state experts will be focusing on tree and vine removal and flowering plants.

Some of the parks in East Tennessee include Booker T. Washington State Park, Cove Lake State Park, David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Fort Loudoun State Historic Park, Frozen Head State Park, Harrison Bay State Park, Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park, Norris Dam State Park, Panther Creek State Park, Roan Mountain State Park, Rocky Fork State Park, Seven Islands State Birding Park, and Warriors' Path State Park.

Events List: TNStateparks.com

For more information on the types of weeds and how to get involved, you can visit the Tennessee State Park website.