TN university sends researchers to study NC earthquake

The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years struck Sunday morning. People felt it across East Tennessee and as far away as Florida.

The University of Memphis says specialists from its earthquake research center are traveling to North Carolina to monitor aftershocks of this past weekend’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

The last time there was an earthquake of this magnitude in North Carolina was back in 1916, according to the National Weather Service.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads.