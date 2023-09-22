tnAchieves searching for 4,000 more mentors across TN to help high school students after graduation

tnAchieves is a statewide program that aims to get more high schoolers a post-secondary education, whether in a trade school or a four-year college.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TNAchieves is in need of thousands of mentors and program leaders are encouraging the community to step in. There are more than 600 volunteers needed within 11 East Tennessee counties, with the most needed in Knox County, Blount County, and Sevier County.

A full list of the number of mentors that the program needs is available below.

Anderson County: 54 Mentors

Blount County: 97 Mentors

Cumberland County: 30 Mentors

Fentress County: 10 Mentors

Grainger County: 6 Mentors

Greene County: 62 Mentors

Hamblen County: 44 Mentors

Hancock County: 3 Mentors

Hawkins County: 36 Mentors

Jefferson County: 31 Mentors

Knox County: 261 Mentors

Loudon County: 9 Mentors

McMinn County: 39 Mentors

Morgan County: 8 Mentors

Monroe County: 31 Mentors

Roane County: 5 Mentors

Sevier County: 69 Mentors

Krissy Dealejandro, the organization's CEO, said the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the growing need for people to help the program across the state.

"The pandemic absolutely played a role," Dealejandro said. "Not only did we see our college-going rate decline across the state, but we also saw volunteerism decline across the state."

Selena Kimber works at Pellissippi State as an Enrollment Services Coordinator and has been offering time as a mentor since 2008.

"It's been a great experience working with students," Kimber said. "Helping them transition from high school to college and just answering questions that they have about the enrollment process, financial aid, and just helping them make decisions."

There are many opportunities for volunteers across the state, including in East Tennessee. The organization stresses that putting in a small amount of time, around an hour a month, can make a difference in a young person's future.