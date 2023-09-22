tnAchieves searching for 4,000 more mentors across TN to help high school students after graduation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TNAchieves is in need of thousands of mentors and program leaders are encouraging the community to step in. There are more than 600 volunteers needed within 11 East Tennessee counties, with the most needed in Knox County, Blount County, and Sevier County.
A full list of the number of mentors that the program needs is available below.
- Anderson County: 54 Mentors
- Blount County: 97 Mentors
- Cumberland County: 30 Mentors
- Fentress County: 10 Mentors
- Grainger County: 6 Mentors
- Greene County: 62 Mentors
- Hamblen County: 44 Mentors
- Hancock County: 3 Mentors
- Hawkins County: 36 Mentors
- Jefferson County: 31 Mentors
- Knox County: 261 Mentors
- Loudon County: 9 Mentors
- McMinn County: 39 Mentors
- Morgan County: 8 Mentors
- Monroe County: 31 Mentors
- Roane County: 5 Mentors
- Sevier County: 69 Mentors
Krissy Dealejandro, the organization's CEO, said the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the growing need for people to help the program across the state.
"The pandemic absolutely played a role," Dealejandro said. "Not only did we see our college-going rate decline across the state, but we also saw volunteerism decline across the state."
Selena Kimber works at Pellissippi State as an Enrollment Services Coordinator and has been offering time as a mentor since 2008.
"It's been a great experience working with students," Kimber said. "Helping them transition from high school to college and just answering questions that they have about the enrollment process, financial aid, and just helping them make decisions."
There are many opportunities for volunteers across the state, including in East Tennessee. The organization stresses that putting in a small amount of time, around an hour a month, can make a difference in a young person's future.
Anyone who wants to volunteer for tnAchieves can apply online. The deadline to apply is Oct. 20.