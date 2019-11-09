ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Pilot Dan Moore of Elizabethton will set out to break a Guinness World Record Wednesday in honor of the victims of September 11.

Moore is attempting to land at 110 airports in 24 hours. The current record stands at 87 airports in the same time span, achieved in 2017.

Moore will pilot a Beechcraft Bonanza airplane.

He left the Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 5 a.m., and will make stops in eight states including Tennessee and Virginia.

110 Airports Princeton, KY - what a wonderful welcome!!! Dan sent this photo to me from the plane and wants to THANK YOU for the support! You made his day!!!

Each airport he stops at represents one of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. A number of those airports are in East Tennessee, including McGhee Tyson and Island Home in Knoxville.

To make the record official, Moore must come to a complete stop at each airport and take a picture of his plane at idle as well as a photograph of a landmark associated with the airport, before taking back off.

You can follow his progress all day on his website or on his official Facebook page.