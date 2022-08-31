'To the best of my skill and ability': Judges, DA, clerks take oath to ensure justice in Knox County

Members of the judiciary gathered Wednesday for a swearing-in ceremony.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Members of Knox County's judiciary -- oldtimers and relative newcomers -- took an oath Wednesday afternoon to uphold justice for all who come before them in a rare ceremony that underscored the solemnity and majesty of what they do.

Chancellors, Circuit Court, Criminal Court, Juvenile Court, and General Sessions Court judges participated as well as the Knox County district attorney general.

Family and friends crowded into the Supreme Court Courtroom on Main Street downtown to observe, some holding the Bible as their loved one took the oath.

Also sworn in: the clerk of Knox County Circuit, Civil Sessions and Juvenile Court, the clerk of Criminal Court, General Sessions and Fourth Circuit Court and the county clerk and master.

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee guided many of the Sixth Judicial District judges in taking the oath to execute their duties "to the best of my skill and ability."

Members of the judiciary serve eight-year terms. They were elected in August on one of the largest local ballots in years.

Sworn in Wednesday were John F. Weaver, Richard "Bud" Armstrong and Chris Heagerty, Knox County chancellors; Jerome Melson, William Ailor, Deborah Stevens and Gregory McMillan, of the Circuit Court; Criminal Court Judges Steve Sword and Scott Green; and Juvenile Court Judge Tim Irwin.

Also sworn in: Chuck Cerny, Judson K. Davis and Patricia Hall Long, Knox County General Sessions Court judges.

Sword swore in DA Charme Allen to a second eight-year term.

District Public Defender Eric Lutton couldn't attend but will be sworn in when available.

Also taking the oath: Circuit, Civil Sessions and Juvenile Court Clerk Charlie Susano and Mike Hammond, clerk of Criminal, General Sessions and Fourth Circuit Court.

Lastly, Knox County's new clerk and master, Scott Griswold, took his oath from longtime Chancellor Weaver, a former clerk and master himself.