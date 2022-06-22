Toddler dies after reported Blount County drowning

Authorities identified the boy as Brickson Myers, age 2.

A toddler died Monday after Blount County authorities were summoned Saturday night about a possible drowning in a home swimming pool.

Their investigation is continuing.

Deputies were called shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the home on Martha Neoma Street.

They found the boy on the front porch of the home with his father, who was performing CPR.

Deputies and medical responders then began performing CPR, and he was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital and then on to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.