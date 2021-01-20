Topgolf Live Stadium Series coming to Neyland Stadium in May

According to a press release, there will be glowing targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box and the Toptracer Range technology will track the flight path and will instantly score every shot.

The interactive and in-stadium Topgolf game is meant for every experience level.



You can get your tickets starting on January 28 at TopgolfLive.com.



Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $80 for player tickets and $40 for students.



Premium tickets, which are available for $175, include access to drink tickets, a 20 percent Vol Shop discount, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a Game Play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.



Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout the venue: