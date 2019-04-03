FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin has declared March 1-7, 2019 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky.

Part of the week includes a statewide tornado drill that will take place on Wednesday, March 6.

At approximately 10:07 a.m., the National Weather Service in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee, and the Kentucky Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message.

Outdoor sirens across the state will sound, weather alert radios will activate, and television and radio stations will broadcast the alert along with mobile devices.

During the drill, all Kentucky residents, businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies are encouraged to participate in the test and update emergency plans as needed.

"Testing your emergency plan during Severe Weather Awareness Week with family members and co-workers helps ensure we will all be ready for the next severe weather event that threatens our Commonwealth," said KYEM director Michael Dossett.

A tornado sheltering area should be located in an interior room on the lowest level of a building and away from windows. A basement is preferred, but if there is no basement, consider using a bathroom or closet on the lowest level. Make sure that everyone in your family or business knows where the designated shelter is located.

If you are issuing a drill, participants should act as though an actual tornado warning has been issued or a tornado has been seen nearby. Go to your designated shelter as quickly as possible and crouch down as low as you can, facing down, and covering your head with your hands.

Once the drill is complete, perform an assessment and determine if the designated shelter was large enough to get to, easy to access, and uncluttered.

If you are stuck outdoors during a tornado warning, lie flat in a nearby ditch and cover your head with your hands.

For more information, visit the Kentucky Emergency Management website.