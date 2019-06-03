GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Occupational Health and Safety Administration is fining a roofing company after completing its investigation into a deadly worksite incident in Greene County last October.

The TOSHA report said 36-year-old Matthew Pettigrew, a roofing crew foreman working with Davco Roofing, died in the hospital a day after he fell more than 20 feet through the roof of the 3M Midway plant while working on it.

Pettigrew had initially been seriously injured in the fall and flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. He died a day later from his injuries.

TOSHA cited Davco Roofing for two Serious Violations following the investigation.

The first violation was for the roof collapse, saying the company had allowed Pettigrew and one other employee work on a section metal roofing that was not structurally sound and had been compromised by the removal of fasteners.

TOSHA said crews had removed fasteners at the section of old roofing he had been working on to install an integral piece of eave trim, leaving the unfastened sheets of roofing in place. When TOSHA asked one worker if crews could have removed those pieces of old roofing instead, the worker told them roofers preferred to leave it in place to have a surface to work from.

"In short, employees were allowed to work from a walking/working surface whose structural integrity had been compromised due to the removal of fasteners from the old roofing material. Additionally, the employees were instructed to complete the job in that manner," the report concluded.

The second violation was for the fall harness system Pettigrew had been wearing, saying it was not adequate for the job. TOSHA said he had been wearing a harness with a rope-grab style lanyard attached to a vertical rope lifeline. The report said it appeared there was too much slack in the lifeline to protect him from falling through the roof, which led to the harness not activating before Pettigrew hit the ground.

TOSHA asked the employer why they chose that type of harness system instead of other fall protection using self-retracting lanyards. The employer claimed that Pettigrew had been using the line incorrectly, but TOSHA concluded the harness rope was too long to to protect him from falling a shorter distance through the roof -- saying it was only designed to protect him if he had fallen off the edge.

TOSHA said the employer could have chosen other types of fall protection given the situation. After the incident, TOSHA noted the roofers started using self-retracting lanyards, instead.

TOSHA had originally proposed fines totaling $8,000 for the two violations, but those fines were amended down to $6,000.