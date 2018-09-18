Knoxville — Starting next week, an East Tennessee couple will open their home to the public to raise money for Alzheimer's Tennessee. It's the organization's first ever Designer Home and Garden Tour.

The newly renovated, 14-acre property sits in West Knoxville on Ashland Springs Way.

Tours begin on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and go through Sunday, Oct.14.

Homeowners Grant and Hope Davis each had a parent who lived with Alzheimer's disease.

"When we first started to talk about doing this renovation as a way to give back, my father was still here," said Hope Davis. "Now, instead of being a gift for him, it's in remembrance."

Passes to tour the home are available online at www.alzTennessee.org/Tour.

© 2018 WBIR