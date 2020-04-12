Town of Greeneville to hold Virtual Ball Drop on Dec. 31

The Virtual Ball Drop will be live streamed on December 31 beginning at 11:45 p.m. on the Town of Greeneville Facebook page.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Greeneville will hold its Virtual Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve.

The switch to a virtual event follows the cancellation of the 7th annual Midnight On Main celebration due to COVID-19.

According to a release, the New Year’s Eve 2020 ball drop will be held in at an undisclosed location to prevent a large crowd from attending.

The Virtual Ball Drop will be live streamed on December 31 beginning at 11:45 p.m. on the Town of Greeneville Facebook page.

The ball drop ceremony will include Mayor W.T. Daniels placing everyone’s New Year’s Resolutions for 2021 and goodbye wishes for 2020 inside the ball before it is lowered to the ground, or “dropped,” during the official countdown to midnight, organizers said.

To submit your resolutions and goodbye messages, visit www.greenevilletn.gov and click “New Year’s Wishes.” Messages can include your name or be made anonymously.

Greeneville’s ball drop features a lighted ball made years ago by the Maintenance Crew of the town’s Parks & Recreation Department and is powered by a crew from the Greeneville Light & Power System.

The Virtual Ball Drop will include the reading of some of the best messages that are submitted.

Anyone who would like to include a handwritten message, can submit it in the outdoor drop box at Town Hall on 200 North College Street.