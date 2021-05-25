Two men from Indiana fell almost 40 feet from a balcony in Townsend

Witnesses said the two men were drinking and playfully wrestling when they fell into the railing and it broke.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Two Indiana men were hospitalized after falling nearly 40 feet from a balcony in Townsend this weekend.

According to the incident report from the Blount Co. Sheriff's Office, the 43-year-old and 19-year-old men were drinking and playfully wrestling when they fell into a balcony railing and it broke.

The deputy who responded to the cabin on Little Round Top Way Saturday night said the two men were still on the ground beneath the balcony when he arrived. Townsend Volunteer firefighters were already at the cabin assisting the men.