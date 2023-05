The City of Townsend said the closure affected a section of Tiger Drive from Highway 321 to Chestnut Hill.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The City of Townsend said that part of a road was closed Tuesday night after a sinkhole reopened.

They said Tiger Drive was closed from Highway 321 to Chestnut Hill. The closure is near Townsend Elementary School. However, an alternative route is available through Mountain Avenue, according to maps of Townsend.