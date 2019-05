TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The swinging bridge next to The Abbey in Townsend is closed due to unsafe conditions, according to a Facebook post on the Townsend Police Department page.

According to the post, the bridge will remain closed until Blount County government decides on their next course of action.

Townsend PD is asking people not to go around the barricades to walk on the bridge.

The post said if you are caught doing so, you will likely be charged with trespassing.