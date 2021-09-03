Townsend woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Rockford, deputies say

According to a report, Alyssa Marie Handley was not wearing a seatbelt. Handley was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR medical personnel.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Townsend woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident reported in Rockford Monday afternoon.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 300 block of Russell Road in Rockford Monday afternoon.

Traffic Safety deputies determined that 32-year-old Alyssa Marie Handley was traveling southwest on Russell Road in a 2011 Nissan Sentra when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a chain-link fence. The vehicle continued in a straight line before striking a utility pole head-on.

According to a report, Handley was not wearing a seatbelt.

Handley was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR medical personnel.

The vehicle airbags did deploy and there were no passengers in the vehicle, officials said.