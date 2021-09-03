Townsend woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Rockford, deputies say

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Townsend woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident reported in Rockford Monday afternoon.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 300 block of Russell Road in Rockford Monday afternoon.
Traffic Safety deputies determined that 32-year-old Alyssa Marie Handley was traveling southwest on Russell Road in a 2011 Nissan Sentra when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a chain-link fence. The vehicle continued in a straight line before striking a utility pole head-on.
According to a report, Handley was not wearing a seatbelt.
Handley was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR medical personnel.
The vehicle airbags did deploy and there were no passengers in the vehicle, officials said.
The accident is still under investigation.