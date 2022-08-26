TPD: Investigation underway for missing 52-year-old man

Ralph Lee Clark was last known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries on April 22.

TAZEWELL, Tenn — The Tazewell Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case involving 52-year-old Ralph Lee Clark, according to TPD.

Clark was reported missing by his father in Tazewell on April 29. He left home after a family argument and was last known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries on April 22, TPD said.

His father's truck was recovered near that location. Clark has no cell phone and all leads have been exhausted.