Blaine — A Grainger County man died Monday, Sept. 24, after being run over by a tractor.

Deputies responded to Busler's Farm on Perrin Hollow Road. When they got on scene, they learned Greer Allen Busler had been hit by a tractor. His brother says they had been unloading hay when the tractor stopped working.

They moved it with other equipment and at one point, the tractor started to roll toward a wooded area. Busler's brother followed the path left by the tractor and found him unmoving and without a pulse.

The tractor was located in neutral about 25 feet in the wooded area near an uprooted tree. Officials said they are not sure how it began moving but have ruled the death an accident.

