Drivers traveling on I-640 west in Knox County should be alert for a new traffic pattern change that will take place this week.

Crews will open the newly constructed exit from I-640 West to North Broadway (State Route 33) on Tuesday, Nov. 20 around midnight. It had originally been scheduled to open a few hours earlier.

The new traffic pattern eliminates the existing exit ramp to North Broadway, and will allow crews to continue construction activities for this project.

"This work is weather dependent. Motorists should use extreme caution as workers will be present in this area," TDOT said in a release.

© 2018 WBIR