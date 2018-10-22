Knoxville — A Missouri man died after the Knoxville Police Department said a piece of metal from a semi truck went through his car window and killed him.

It happened between the Bridgewater Road and Cedar Bluff Road exits on I-40 West Sunday morning.

A transportation expert said Monday that accidents caused by road debris like this are rare.

"It is somewhat common for debris to fall off of the vehicle, particularly a loaded truck -- a poorly loaded truck," Dr. Stephen Richards said. "But it's very rare that part of a vehicle will actually become detached and cause an accident."

Richards, who works at the UT Southeastern Transportation Center, said truck drivers are required to check their trucks before getting in the driver's seat.

"Truck drivers are required by federal law, but also, it's been my experience that the vast majority of them are very diligent about doing a pre-trip inspection of their vehicle," Richards said.

But Richards admitted once a semi-truck is on the road, it may be hard for a driver to notice if a part comes loose.

"Unless that driver happens to be looking in the appropriate rear-view mirror at the instant that the device separates, then the driver would not know that it happened until after the fact," Richards said.

He also urged drivers to always drive defensively.

"Do the best that you can to remain alert with your attention ahead in the direction you're traveling, and I think you'll have the best opportunity to avoid impacting something that might come from a vehicle such as this," Richards said.

KPD is asking anyone who was traveling along I-40 who may have seen the car being hit Sunday morning, or items falling from or being thrown from a tractor trailer, to call 865-215-7370.

