Traveling during Omicron: Health Leaders say it's safe, with precautions

Leaders point to vaccinations, other tools in dealing with the pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Coronavirus is here to say, according to Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, but that doesn't mean people should stop gathering.

After a year off, Dr. Piercey said it's time to get back to normal.

"Get out there, celebrate with your family and friends," said Dr. Piercey. "Live your lives."

Knox County Health Department Nurse Director Dena Mashburn agrees.

"We know we're going to be moving into living with COVID," Mashburn said. "We're just there."

Mashburn said before people start to gather, it's a good idea to take some precautions.

First, she said the best way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus is to get the vaccine.

Mashburn said the vaccine has shown itself to be effective against all variants, including the Omicron variant. She said if you are eligible to get a booster, you should.

The Knox County Health Department said boosters usually show their immune response within two days, so if you get one this week, you should see the effects before Christmas.

Aside from vaccinations, Mashburn recommends people get coronavirus tests before gathering for the holidays.

"I have friends whose families are gathering and they're asking everybody to please get a test before you come visit," said Mashburn.

10News looked at tests in East Tennessee, appointments are available in local pharmacies-- sometimes within hours.

The Knox County Health Department reported its first case of the Omicron variant in the county on Friday. The Health Department said the person who tested positive for that variant did not travel out of the country, so it is safe to assume there is more of the Omicron variant in the community.

Cases and hospitalizations in Tennessee are back up to levels not seen since the summer surge caused by the Delta variant. However, they are increasing at about a third of the rate as they were in the summer.

Mashburn said she expects a slight increase after Christmas, similar to this Thanksgiving.