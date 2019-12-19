KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Phase three of the Volunteer Boulevard streetscape project wrapped up in Fall 2018.

It gave students improved walkways, lighting, stronger Wi-Fi signals and a beautiful walk to class. Yet, it also gave the university a diverse array of trees.

With these trees, the university can control traffic turning around the Volunteer Boulevard bend to protect pedestrians, improve the water quality of the Tennessee River and defend the area against invasive species.

They were selected for more than just their looks; they were strategic.

The university positioned the trees to make the road feel crowded, which encourages drivers to be cautious as they cruise through the foliage, according to a press release from the university. It protects pedestrians as they walk through the improved walkways and under the tree's shade.

They also help protect the area against invasive species, since the university chose a diverse array of trees, the university said in a release. It is harder for species and disease to spread through the area.

The university also uses the area's landscaping to improve water quality.

Instead of letting water runoff directly into the river when it rains, the planters the trees are rooted in concentrate and transport water while removing impurities.

“This network of bioswales directs runoff into the planters, where there is uptake through plants. Road toxins like oils and salts are filtered by the soil and prevented from polluting the Tennessee River,” Jason Cottrell said in a press release, assistant director of landscape services.