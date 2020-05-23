Tremont Institute hosts virtual Great American Camp-In over Memorial Day weekend

If you can't go camping this weekend -- why not camp in your backyard or inside your home instead?
The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont is hosting the Great American Camp-in this weekend.
It's a virtual event that kicked off Friday afternoon and lasts until the evening of May 24.
It will feature videos from the Smokies and other national parks along with activities, challenges, and livestreams. At the end of the event, Tremont will reveal the top-performing camp-in teams as well as their prizes.
Registration closed for the event on May 21.