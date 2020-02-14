WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Washington County, Tennessee will be delivering kitten and puppygrams to valentines all over the Tri-Cities on Friday.

The fundraiser goes to HSWC's spay and neuter efforts in the region. For $75, a puppy or kitten will be delivered to your valentine along with a rose, card, and a cookie.

The Humane Society of Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy got the best Valentine surprise today ever... a Puppy/Kitten Gram. Looks like he might have enjoyed it, but who wouldn't 🐱🐶.

"When you walk through the door with something like this and you're able to present that, put that in their arms, they can feel the love that comes from these little animals," said Sandra Lewis. "That's something that sticks with you."