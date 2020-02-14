WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Washington County, Tennessee will be delivering kitten and puppygrams to valentines all over the Tri-Cities on Friday.
The fundraiser goes to HSWC's spay and neuter efforts in the region. For $75, a puppy or kitten will be delivered to your valentine along with a rose, card, and a cookie.
"When you walk through the door with something like this and you're able to present that, put that in their arms, they can feel the love that comes from these little animals," said Sandra Lewis. "That's something that sticks with you."