KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — People tested their endurance today with a triathlon through Knoxville's urban wilderness.

The XTerra Knoxville off-road triathlon starts with a three-quarter of a mile swim in Meads Quarry, a 16 and a half mile mountain bike ride and a 4.2 mile run through the trails of five urban wilderness parks.

With more than 100 athletes taking part, the race brings in competitors from all over.

"Most of the athletes we see at XTerra Knoxville is local to Knoxville. we get about at least a quarter of the field from out of state or out of the country as well," race director Ani Roma said.