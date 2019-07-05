One of the busiest trails in the Smokies will be closed to hikers during the week for until mid-November.

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said a 2-year rehabilitation project on Trillium Gap Trail will start on May 13. Because the trail is so narrow, it's necessary to close it completely while work is underway from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The parking area along Roaring Fork Motor Trail will also close during these times. The trail will be open on the weekends and federal holidays.

RELATED: After 2 years of work, Rainbow Falls Trail in Smokies is finished

RELATED: Alum Cave Trail restored; trail character preserved

Trillium Gap Trail provides access to the popular Grotto Falls and the summit of Mt. Le Conte. There will not be any access to Grotto Falls during the weekday closures. Hikers can still reach Mt. Le Conte, LeConte Lodge, and the Le Conte Shelter by using one of the other four trails to the summit including the recently restored Rainbow Falls and Alum Cave Trails.

“We recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Trails Forever partnership with the Friends of the Smokies and I couldn’t be more proud of the amazing work accomplished by our crews, youth interns, and volunteers in transforming trails across the park,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “While we hate to disappoint hikers with weekday closures, the results are well worth the inconvenience and allow us the opportunity to continue to protect these special places for generations to come.”

RELATED: Pickers and pics hurt wildflowers in Smokies

RELATED: Opening of the Missing Link lifted Smokies to record visitation in 2018

The work will focus on the length of the trail between the Rainbow Falls Trail parking area to the summit of Mt. Le Conte. Workers will improve the trail surface and improve drainage to prevent more erosion. Some parts of the trail have already been washed away by water or landslides, and those will be repaired.

The Trails Forever program is a partnership between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Friends of the Smokies to focus on high use trails in the park. Previous projects were on Alum Cave Trail and the Rainbow Falls Trail.

They employee highly skilled trail crew workers to do the work, but you can volunteer to help every Wednesday. Please contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov for more details and to register.

MORE STORIES FROM THE SMOKIES:

Unfinished Foothills Parkway section could become hiking destination

This trio of popcorn-lovin' bears made easy work of a family's brand new Silverado

Bear takes a dip in hot tub at Gatlinburg cabin

Good luck! Record number of people sign up for synchronous firefly lottery

Longest pedestrian bridge in the U.S. opens in Gatlinburg on May 17

Dennis Martin mystery: 50 years of life-saving lessons

You can now tour the Smokies in a PINK Jeep Wrangler

Synchronous fireflies in the Smokies expected to peak May 30-June 6

Momma bear & four tiny cubs adorably cross the road in Cades Cove

GPS study: nearly all bears leave Smokies for food