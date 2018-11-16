The Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper accused of improperly touching a female driver last year has quit rather than be fired, documents show.

Isaiah T. Lloyd, a trooper since 2015, submitted his resignation in lieu of termination in October, according to state personnel records. He had a history of reprimands and failure to properly do his job.

In August 2017, he stopped Patricia Wilson driving a Chevy pickup on Interstate 75 in Campbell County. Her mother was riding with her.

During the stop, as she stood with hands on the hood of his cruiser, Lloyd reached around and felt her midsection. He said later he was searching for a weapon. State authorities, however, said he appeared to be searching for drug contraband.

He found nothing. Wilson alleges he touched her inappropriately and against department policy.

Lloyd also made her take several field sobriety tests, and he questioned her about whether she'd taken drugs.

The approximately 16-minute stop ended with the woman driving away after getting a ticket for failure to produce vehicle registration. Hours later, however, Lloyd stopped her again at a different location.

Wilson filed a complaint with the state in January, complaining he'd gone too far in touching her.

He was put on leave.

In February, state authorities said they were clearing Lloyd of wrongdoing.

"The Command Staff, including females Major Cheryl Sanders and Lt. Stacey Heatherly, reviewed the traffic stop video cautiously and carefully several times to determine if Trooper Lloyd had acted inappropriately with Ms. Wilson," a February 14 statement from Col. Tracy Trott reads.

"Along with the Command Staff, I concurred after thorough review of the video that Trooper Lloyd did not act inappropriately with Ms. Wilson. It appears that Trooper Lloyd conducted a search for contraband instead of a pat down for weapons. The technique that Trooper Lloyd used during the traffic stop will be addressed internally."

Wilson then filed suit in August in Campbell County against Lloyd. Knoxville attorney Herbert S. Moncier represents her.

Lloyd failed to stay out of trouble, records show.

In July, he was reprimanded and put on a one-day unpaid suspension.

Records show he'd failed repeatedly in February-April 2018 to show up for a report date with the Anderson County grand jury despite being warned.

In September and November of 2017, he'd been given an "oral warning" for unsatisfactory job performance, according to a note from Commissioner David Purkey.

"Trooper Lloyd, your current actions will not be accepted or tolerated," the disciplinary memo states.

It added that any future incidents would result in "more severe disciplinary action."

In addition to the Campbell County Circuit Court complaint, for which Wilson is seeking up to $250,000 in compensatory damages, she also has filed a complaint in U.S. District Court.

Lloyd was a 2010 graduate of Anderson County High School.

