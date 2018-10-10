NASHVILLE — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper assigned to provide security for both gubernatorial candidates was removed from his post last month after violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing details of Democrat Karl Dean’s schedule to Republican Bill Lee’s campaign.

After learning about a Dean stop the Lee campaign understood to be part of a “Muslim event,” according to Tennessee Highway Patrol memos obtained by the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee, the Lee campaign reportedly asked another trooper whether his staff could obtain a photo of Dean in a mosque.

The Sept. 7 event in question was a meet and greet at a falafel restaurant in Knoxville, and not a religious gathering.

Thanks to Yassin's Falafel House and our supporters in Knoxville for a great meet and greet last night! pic.twitter.com/AJQDMyC0eK — Karl Dean (@KarlFDean) September 8, 2018

A Lee campaign spokeswoman said the GOP nominee had "no recollection" of the conversations taking place.

According to reports filed as part of the Department of Safety & Homeland Security’s internal investigation into the incident, Trooper Anthony Bull was assigned that day to the Executive Protection Unit for Lee and Dean, who each had separate events in East Tennessee that day.

Bull was first assigned to help with advance security in Hawkins County ahead of Lee's arrival, and met with Lee’s RV driver to talk about his schedule for the day, according to the documents.

During the conversation, the reports state, Bull mentioned he would be on assignment in Knoxville later that afternoon to assist Dean, and “divulged locations that Nominee Karl Dean would be attending," according to the documents.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol lieutenant then traveled with Lee as his campaign left the Hawkins County event and heard the driver telling Lee about the information Bull had passed along regarding Dean’s schedule, according to the documents.

"The nominee heard the staff member's inquiry and stated immediately, 'I would love to have a photo of that,'" a memo from the lieutenant states.

A campaign staff member then “jokingly" asked if the lieutenant could have a "trooper take a photo for us," according to the memo.

Another document, a case summation that is part of the department's internal investigation, provided a different account of who may have asked for the photo. That document stated that Lee "jokingly asked" the lieutenant if Bull could take a photo of Dean at the event.

In response to questions about the conversation, Lee spokeswoman Laine Arnold said the candidate didn't remember the interaction taking place.

“Bill has no recollection of the conversation being described in the report," Arnold said in a statement. "He has great respect for the THP members involved, but this sounds like a miscommunication.”

Concerned about a breach of confidentiality protocol, the lieutenant contacted Bull’s supervisor and the two conducted a three-way call with Bull, in which he admitted “he had let his guard down and was being too chatty” with Lee’s driver.

Bull had signed a nondisclosure agreement a week earlier, pledging not to share information or photographs obtained as a result of his employment in the detail.

In a memo to a supervisor Bull wrote a week later, he notes the lieutenant had informed him “he had heard a statement from the Bill Lee campaign stating that they wished they could get a picture of the other party inside a mosque,” referring to Dean.

Bull elaborated on his conversation with the RV driver and acknowledged he had unintentionally violated the confidentiality agreement.

“I informed the driver that I would be out of my element due to the itinerary including Morristown, Newport, and a Muslim event in Knoxville,” Bull wrote.

In a statement, Department of Safety & Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey said that after becoming "aware of the allegations in the complaint, the colonel immediately removed this trooper from the protective detail and ordered an internal inquiry by the department's Inspectional Services Bureau."

"The review determined that the trooper’s action violated confidentiality agreements signed earlier by all troopers assigned to the protective details," Purkey said. "As commissioner, I disciplined the trooper, including a suspension, and he’s been removed from any further details. I have apologized to both campaigns for the trooper’s actions as we continue to ensure the safety of the nominees.”

In a statement Tuesday, Dean said it was “disturbing and disappointing” to learn about what happened.

“It’s just wrong for a political candidate to ask state law enforcement to take photos at our event,” Dean said. “If the Lee campaign wanted a photo, all they had to do was ask me or look at my campaign’s social media, not ask a state trooper to violate their rules and obligations.”

The Dean campaign tweeted a photo of a small crowd that had gathered at Yassin's Falafel House as Dean spoke.

Dean spokeswoman Paige Hill confirmed that Dean did not go to a mosque, but that the meet-and-greet event had initially been listed on his schedule as a “Muslim community event,” as the restaurant owner is part of Knoxville’s Muslim community.

The gathering was not religious and drew a variety of customers and supporters, she said.

“We're proud of our supporters no matter what faith they are,” Hill said.

