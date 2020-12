A FedEx truck overturned near mile marker 128.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn — The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Anderson County near mile marker 128 were shut down Wednesday morning because of a crash involving a Fed Ex truck.

The crash near Rocky Top was reported about 8:40 a.m., according to TDOT.

An ambulance was on the scene. Traffic was being shifted around the crash.

No further details were available.