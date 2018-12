NASHVILLE — Nashville Metro Police confirmed Friday night that one person died in a shooting after an apparent road rage incident on I-65 South near Harding Place.

A truck driver was killed on I-65 in a road rage incident. Photo Courtesy MNPD.

Police say the driver of a white sedan and the driver of a tractor trailer had an altercation on the grass shoulder of the interstate.

The truck driver was shot to death.

Police are questioning the driver.

Two lanes of traffic on I-65 South are closed near the location of the incident.

