Rural Metro Fire is responding to a massive truck fire at a gas station in West Knox County.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said a tractor trailer caught on fire and hit the fuel island at Petro Stopping Center on North Watt Road early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the fire is threatening other trucks at the stopping center.

The building has been evacuated and the fuel has been turned off, according to Rural Metro. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Knox County Sheriff's office asks that drivers avoid the area if possible.

