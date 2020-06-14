Trump supporters host boat parade ahead of his birthday

On Norris Lake in Anderson County, boaters were out in force in support of President Trump.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Across the country on Saturday, "Trumptilla" boat parades are being held in honor of President Trump's birthday on Sunday.

Two of the largest parades were in South Carolina and San Diego, California.

The parades were a way for Trump supporters to show their enthusiasm for the president while practicing social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Norris Lake in Anderson County, boaters were out in force in support of President Trump.