Trustee: Delayed Knox County property tax notices to go out in next few days

Trustee Ed Shouse said a new vendor had software problems, leading to delays in sending out county notices.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County property tax notices should be going out to residents within a few days, Trustee Ed Shouse said Wednesday.

Notices normally go out in early fall. County property taxes are due Feb. 28.

This month, however, notices have been delayed. A new vendor, eGov, or eGovernment Solutions, has had software problems, and the pandemic has affected the firm's resources and personnel, Shouse said.

Shouse and eGov representatives were expected to discuss the delay Wednesday afternoon at the Knox County Finance Committee meeting.

In mid October, Shouse issued an alert that tax bills wouldn't come out until about Nov. 1.

County residents still haven't gotten their bills.

"Roughly two-thirds of Knox County property owners will not be affected by the delay, as their taxes are escrowed, therefore paid by banks and mortgage companies," Shouse's office said last month.

The Trustee’s Office started working with eGov, of Knoxville, in November 2019.

"The software was expected to be up and running by this tax season but the Covid pandemic affected the vendor’s resources and personnel," according to Shouse.

Terms of eGov's contract signed last year call for it to replace the Trustee's Office's tax software with new software designed to streamline processes, records state. The office collects and manages county property taxes.

The contract calls for an annual cost of about $244,000 to the Trustee's Office, with an added 3.5 percent added in subsequent years.