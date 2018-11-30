Portobello stuffed Ravioli over Italian Bread

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

8" loaf of bread

8 oz melted butter

2 t granulated garlic

1 t paprika

2 pinches of dry parsley

2 oz Romano cheese

8 oz shredded, mixed mozzarella cheeses

4 large Portobella stuffed ravioli

4 oz marinara sauce

Directions:

Cut the bread, longways, in half

Coat the inside of the bread with the melted butter

Add garlic, paprika, parsley, Romano & mozzarella cheeses

Boil 2 cups of water and cook the ravioli until hot and comes to surface

Drain and pat dry

Bake bread at 450 for approximately 5 minutes or until cheese is melted

Add ravioli atop bread, cut into quarters and pour marinara sauce over each quarter.

Click here to learn more about Metro Pizza in Alcoa.

© 2018 WBIR