Portobello stuffed Ravioli over Italian Bread
Ingredients (for 2 servings):
8" loaf of bread
8 oz melted butter
2 t granulated garlic
1 t paprika
2 pinches of dry parsley
2 oz Romano cheese
8 oz shredded, mixed mozzarella cheeses
4 large Portobella stuffed ravioli
4 oz marinara sauce
Directions:
Cut the bread, longways, in half
Coat the inside of the bread with the melted butter
Add garlic, paprika, parsley, Romano & mozzarella cheeses
Boil 2 cups of water and cook the ravioli until hot and comes to surface
Drain and pat dry
Bake bread at 450 for approximately 5 minutes or until cheese is melted
Add ravioli atop bread, cut into quarters and pour marinara sauce over each quarter.
Click here to learn more about Metro Pizza in Alcoa.