TSA discovers loaded guns at all major Tennessee airports in one week

TSA said they found one gun in every major airport in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said they discovered eight loaded guns at security checkpoints in Tennessee, including at least one in every major airport in the state.

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

9/20/2020; loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

9/14/2020; loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber

9/17/2020; loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber

9/17/2020; loaded North American Arms Derringer .22 caliber

9/18/2020; loaded Ruger 9mm

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

9/18/2020; loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

9/18/2020; loaded Glock .380 caliber

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

9/17/2020; loaded Ruger 9mm

For each gun found, TSA officers told local enforcement partners, who removed the guns and passengers from the checkpoint areas.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

TSA officers have found 106 guns at Tennessee airports since the beginning of 2020. A total of 139 guns were found in 2019.