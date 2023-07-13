TSSAA creates new fines for schools if high school sports fans are unruly

The TSSAA will be able to give schools a fine of at least $250 if fans rush the field, or if fans are ejected from games for being unruly.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TSSAA met Thursday to discuss proposed changes to the organization's bylaws. They were approved, giving the TSSAA more authority to penalize schools whose fans prove to be unruly during games.

The TSSAA will be able to fine schools at least $250 when a fan is ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game. They will also be able to take other punitive measures, such as putting a school on probation for the entire athletic program. They will also be able to issue fines if fans storm the field or court.